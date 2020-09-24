26-mile yard sale is back despite COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An annual yard sale is back despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pickin’ Time on 59, the 26-mile yard sale stretching from Siloam Springs to Sulphur Springs on Hwy 59, kicked off its event this morning.

It features old and new vendors from around the area with a variety of things on sale from t-shirts to metal works and even pumpkins, just in time for fall.

“This is the biggest year ever. I think it’s growing and of course it’s a little different this year. We all have to wear masks, but I think everyone is ready to get out and do something,” Owner Patsy Collette said.

If you missed the event today, you can still shop the yard sales tomorrow and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.