$28 million approved for higher ed; will help schools reopen in fall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — $28 million will be spent to help reopen higher education institutions in the fall.

System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt requested the funding during today’s CARES Act Steering Committee meeting.

Bobbitt warned that some schools, especially in rural areas, might not be able to survive another shutdown.

The proposal calls for widely available testing, contact tracing, and PPE purchases across all of higher education.

That would mean being able to accommodate 150,000 students and another 25,000 staff members in the fall.

“A significant portion of them will be residential, in situations where its difficult to maintain social distancing, and although we will require masks when that can’t be maintained, it has been my experience we don’t always get our college students to follow every directive that authority gives,” Dr. Bobbitt said.

This proposal was approved unanimously.