LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Pocola man is dead after a single-vehicle accident that took place in LeFlore County earlier this month, according to a crash report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says Devin Goswick, 29, was driving a 2015 Toyota Tacoma on Lock and Dam Road near Spiro just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 14 when he departed the roadway at a high speed.

Goswick’s vehicle hit a dirt driveway and flipped numerous times before ejecting him and coming to a rest, the report said.

He was taken to a Fort Smith hospital by LeFlore County EMS. Goswick died from his injuries on Dec. 23

OHP said that there was an odor of alcohol coming from the driver and Goswick was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The weather conditions were clear and dry at the time of the accident, the report said.

No further information was given.