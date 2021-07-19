2nd person sentenced in Capitol riot; Richard Barnett’s next court date is August 24

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — On Monday, July 19, a second person was sentenced in connection with the January 6 related crimes at the U.S. Capitol.
In D.C., U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, to eight months in prison and two years probation for his role in the Capital riots.
The judge in Hodgkins’ case acknowledged that the Florida man’s sentence could be a benchmark for future cases.
In June, Hodgkins pleaded guilty to “obstructing of an official proceeding for breaching U.S. Capitol on January 6,” according to a U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ) statement.
Hodgkins faced a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a possible fine of $250,000, according to the USDOJ.
Last month, Indiana resident Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, was sentenced to three years of probation, 120 hours of community service, and $500 in restitution, by U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth, for her participation in the insurrection.
Meanwhile, Richard Barnett, the Gravette man who was pictured with his leg propped on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office on January 6, has an August 24, 2021 court date.
In April, Barnett was granted bail by a federal judge with the following restrictions:
- Home detention
- Location monitoring
- No possession firearms or other weapons
- Passport revoked and can’t get a new one
- No travel outside of 50 miles from his home in Gravette
- No associating with anyone from the Jan. 6 insurrection
On June 18, Barnett’s request to be allowed to travel more than 50 miles from his home was denied by a judge. Barnett’s attorneys said he needed to travel for work a distance of at least 200 miles in order to be able to pay bills.
The Department of Justice continues to work hard at making Richard Barnett’s life as difficult as possible. Specifically, the DOJ has hamstrung Richard’s ability to provide a living for his family by interrupting his ability to work in an unreasonable manner. Be that as it may, Richard’s spirit remains unbroken.
Thus far two persons not accused of assaulting anyone or damaging property have been sentenced in connection with January 6th related crimes. Anna Morgan-Lloyd received a sentence of probation a few weeks ago. Today, Paul Hodgkins received a sentence of eight months. No person actually accused of being violent has been sentenced in connection with January 6th.
Richard Barnett was not violent nor did he enter the Senate Chamber. Because Barnett’s conduct is on its face, less egregious than that of Hodgkins, the reasonable conclusion is that a misdemeanor plea offer with a non-jail sentence is commiserate with the precedent now being set by the D.C. District Court.
We remain confident that the law applied to the facts of Barnett’s case will lead us to total victory at trial.Joseph McBride, The McBride Law Firm, PLCC, New York.