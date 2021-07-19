2nd person sentenced in Capitol riot; Richard Barnett’s next court date is August 24

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) | Richard Barnett mug shot from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — On Monday, July 19, a second person was sentenced in connection with the January 6 related crimes at the U.S. Capitol.

In D.C., U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, to eight months in prison and two years probation for his role in the Capital riots.

The judge in Hodgkins’ case acknowledged that the Florida man’s sentence could be a benchmark for future cases.

In June, Hodgkins pleaded guilty to “obstructing of an official proceeding for breaching U.S. Capitol on January 6,” according to a U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ) statement.

Hodgkins faced a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a possible fine of $250,000, according to the USDOJ.

Last month, Indiana resident Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, was sentenced to three years of probation, 120 hours of community service, and $500 in restitution, by U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth, for her participation in the insurrection.

Meanwhile, Richard Barnett, the Gravette man who was pictured with his leg propped on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office on January 6, has an August 24, 2021 court date.

In April, Barnett was granted bail by a federal judge with the following restrictions:

Home detention

Location monitoring

No possession firearms or other weapons

Passport revoked and can’t get a new one

No travel outside of 50 miles from his home in Gravette

No associating with anyone from the Jan. 6 insurrection

On June 18, Barnett’s request to be allowed to travel more than 50 miles from his home was denied by a judge. Barnett’s attorneys said he needed to travel for work a distance of at least 200 miles in order to be able to pay bills.