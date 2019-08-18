3.7 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of eastern Oklahoma

QUINTON, Okla. (AP) — No injuries were reported after a 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded in eastern Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Society says the earthquake was reported at 4:07 a.m. Sunday north-northeast of Quinton, about 123 miles (198 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 miles (16.1 kilometers).

No damage was immediately reported. Geologists say damage is unlikely in temblors below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, and many have been linked to underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. Geologists from the USGS says the number of magnitude 3.0 or greater earthquakes is on pace to decline for the fourth straight year after state regulators directed producers to close some wells and reduce volumes in others.

