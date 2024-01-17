BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Ozark Mountains cover about 75,000 square miles of land in four states and feature some small towns with unforgettable attractions.

World Atlas recently revealed its “6 Most Memorable Small Towns In The Ozarks,” with three Arkansas towns on the list.

Bentonville, Arkansas

Home to Walmart’s world headquarters, Bentonville is the biggest town on the list with 37,000 residents. The town offers diverse and artistic places to visit such as the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Scott Family Amazeum.

Bentonville has nearly two dozen parks and a strong mountain biking scene. With over 70 miles of trails running throughout the town, Bentonville is the “Mountain Biking Capital of the World.”

Eureka Springs, Arkansas

A street view of downtown Eureka Springs, Arkansas. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)

With 2,200 people, Eureka Springs is home to the Crescent Hotel, Basin Park Hotel and Palace Hotel & Bath House. The historic hotels and resorts sprinkled throughout the downtown area were enough to put it on the National Register of Historic Places in 1970.

In addition to the downtown area, Lake Leatherwood City Park offers fishing, boating and a spot to watch the April eclipse.

Mountain View, Arkansas

(Original Caption) Mountain View, Arkansas: A Road In Mountainview. (Photo by David Butow/Corbis via Getty Images)

Named the “Folk Music Capital of the World,” Mountain View is named for its location, bordering the Blue Mountain Range of the Ozarks.

Mountain View hosts the Arkansas Folk Festival yearly with an average attendance of 40,000 to 60,000. The town is also known for the Blanchard Springs Caverns, the Ozark National Forest and trout fishing on the White River.

The other three towns featured on the list were Branson, Missouri, Rolla, Missouri, and Claremore, Oklahoma.