3 Arkansas schools advance in $2 million national STEM contest

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three schools have just been named Arkansas State Winners in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a nationwide competition that challenges students in grades 6-12 to creatively use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills to address real-world issues in their communities.

The winning schools are Helen Tyson Middle School in Springdale, Cross County High School in Cherry Valley and Fayetteville High School East in Fayetteville.

The trio were selected from a pool of over 1,000 applicants.

Each school will receive $6,500 to be redeemed on Donorschoose.org, a nonprofit organization that facilitates direct donations to public school classroom projects, as well as a video kit to help them with the next phase of the contest.

The State Winner classrooms were chosen based on their creative and strategic proposals to solve complicated issues that affect their communities by using STEM learning.

Teachers and their students from the 100 State Winner schools will each record a video to showcase their project in hopes of advancing through future phases of the contest to win additional prizes and educational opportunities.