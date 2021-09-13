3 arrested after Farmington and Prairie Grove police work chase of stolen pickup

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prairie Grove Police Captain Jeff O’Brien said the agency received a call around 10:20 a.m. from Farmington of a stolen pickup chase headed towards Prairie Grove.

A white pickup truck was stolen out of Farmington Monday morning and took off towards Prairie Grove. O’Brien said officers successfully issued spike strips to slow the suspect.

The pickup headed west on Highway 62 and turned down Sundowner Ranch Avenue and blew through a metal gate. O’Brien said the pickup went through at least four other fences causing thousands of dollars in damage.

“I’m shocked no one was hurt,” O’Brien said. “The chase ended minutes after the spike strips flatten their tires.”

The pickup came to a rest in the backyard of a home off Saddle Cir. in Prairie Grove next to a pond.

O’Brien said a neighbor who witnessed the whole thing saw one of the suspects throw something into the pond.

A neighbor who was scuba certified put on gear and jumped into the pond to recover the item tossed.

O’Brien was not able to say what could have been thrown.

Three people were arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.

