3 arrested in connection to 2020 murder of Fayetteville man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday in connection to the 2020 murder of a Fayetteville man.

On August 12, 2020, Mario Lamont Miller, 47, was found dead, with a gunshot wound to the head, near East Robinswood Lane in Fayetteville.

After a months-long investigation, detectives requested arrest warrants for Keishayla Hill, 22, of Stuttgart, and Steven Rice, 21, of Pine Bluff, for accomplice to capital murder and tampering with physical evidence, and for Devontae Herred, 25, of Fayetteville, for tampering with physical evidence.

Hill and Rice were arrested in Pine Bluff on Tuesday, while Herred was arrested in Memphis, Tennessee.

Police say the investigation revealed that Miller was allegedly robbed and killed by Rice and Hill, who subsequently stole his 2011 Dodge Challenger.

Anyone with information about the location of this vehicle, or with any other information about this incident, is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 587-3520.