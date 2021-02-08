3 arrests made in 2018 Eureka Springs murder

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Carroll County Sheriff Jim Ross announced on Monday that three arrests have been made in the 2018 murder of Christopher Alvard.

Officers discovered Alvard’s body on February 8, 2018 after they were called to a home on County Road 116.

On Monday, February 8, Arkansas State Police, in concert with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, served three arrest warrants for Alvard’s murder.

Jason Helms of Holiday Island, left, Josh Anderson of Berryville, middle, and Charles Hanna of Berryville, right, were arrested after a three-year investigation “involving hundreds of investigative hours,” Ross said.

“The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police are extremely pleased to finally bring this case to court and ultimately provide closure to the family,” Ross said.

The three men are facing capital murder and cruelty to animals charges.

