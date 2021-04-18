3 dead after shooting in Van Buren early Sunday morning

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three people are dead after a shooting took place in Van Buren early Sunday morning.

Sgt. Jonathan Ware with Van Buren Police Department said dispatch received a 911 call of a shooting at around 12:41 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wound, a deceased woman, and a deceased child.

Police said the man later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Sgt. Ware said the incident doesn’t pose any threat to the public.

“The public isn’t in danger at this time and we are not actively seeking anyone. Hopefully I can release more later,” he said.