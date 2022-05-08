CENTRAL CITY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At 4:30 p.m. on May 7, on State Highway 22 and Carter Street, a deadly crash left 3 dead including a minor, according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Krystal Jones, 34, was driving a 2002 GMC Yukon with five passengers when a 2014 Land Rover struck her vehicle head-on. Killing her and two other passengers and injuring three others, according to the report.

Jones, Sherrie McCutcheon, 54, and a minor died.

The driver of the Land Rover and the passengers in the Yukon were left with injuries and were transported to Baptist Health-Fort Smith and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, according to the report.

According to the report, the 2002 GMC Yukon was driving East on State Highway 22. A 2014 Land Rover was driving west when it crossed the center turn lane striking the Yukon head on. The driver of the Land Rover is an unidentified minor.

No further information is available at this time.