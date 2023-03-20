ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 3 Doors Down will be performing their “Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour” with special guest Candlebox at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the Walmart AMP.

Presales start on Tuesday, March 21. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 24. Standard ticket prices range from $30-89.50 plus fees. Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added for $10 each.

Fans and attendees can expect to hear the band play songs such as “Here Without You,” “When I’m Gone” and more of their biggest hits according to a news release.

“We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans,” said 3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold. “The show we are planning will be next level this year. It’s going to be incredible to have Candlebox on tour with us. I’ve been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager.”

Candlebox will be promoting the 30th anniversary of the band and their final farewell studio album which will be released later this year.

The Walmart AMP also announced new Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance for $30. A limited number will be available.

Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.