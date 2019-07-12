3 more in custody for illegal gambling business in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Three more people turned themselves into authorities for keeping a gambling house in Springdale.

Glen Calhoun, 72, Tammie Calhoun, 57, and Lindsey Calhoun, 29, turned themselves into Springdale Police this morning at 8 a.m.

Glen, Tammie and Lindsey all face two counts of keeping a gambling house. Police raided Kings Korner and Kings Xpress in Springdale yesterday.

Authorities removed 31 slot machines from the two stores in Springdale as part of the investigation Thursday.

