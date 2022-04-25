FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are 30 days remaining until Josh Duggar’s scheduled sentencing in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville for his December 2021 conviction on a pair of child pornography charges.

With one month to go, here is a look at where matters currently stand. The last activity by either side in the case took place on March 24, when the court granted a defense request to postpone the sentencing date, which had been scheduled for April 5.

The defense filed a motion to continue on March 18. The filing stated that the delay would “provide additional time to pursue additional information and documentation,” and added that COVID-19 precautions had made it “more difficult scheduling meetings with Duggar than during ordinary times,” and that scheduling issues from unrelated cases “would be more easily resolved” for the defense if the delay was granted.

On that same date, the government submitted a final presentence investigation report as well as a sentencing recommendation. Those two documents were sealed by the court and no details about their contents are available. The investigation report contained two addenda, one of which was an impact statement from an unknown victim.

On December 9, 2021, Duggar was unanimously found guilty of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count.

