32 nurses graduate from Northwest Health residency program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 30 nurses graduate from a Northwest Arkansas residency program.

There was a graduation ceremony for the RN residency class at Northwest Health.

A total of 32 nurses graduated from the 12-month program.

The program works to equip new nurses with the skills they need to transition to independent practice.

We spoke with one of the graduates about the accomplishment.

“I am so very excited it’s over with, we don’t have to have that over our head. The project is done and we can just get back to patient care,” Dialysis Nurse Shae said.

The RN residency program was launched in 2019.

The deadline to apply to join the upcoming residency program is July 1.