33-year-old Paris man killed in single-car crash on Highway 197

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 33-year-old Paris man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on State Highway 197 on Tuesday morning.

According to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police, David Schluterman was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier north on State Highway 197 at around 6:35 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a left hand curve and left the roadway, striking a tree on the east side of the highway.

Schluterman, 33, was killed.

According to the report, at the time of the accident, the weather condition was clear and the road condition dry.