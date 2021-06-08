$333 million spent on medical marijuana in Arkansas through June

1 dispensary represents more than 10% of total sales.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas are expected to exceed 50,000 pounds within the next week, and $330.4 million has been spent on the product since June 3, 2021, according to the Medical Marijuana Commission (MMC) Spokesperson Scott Hardin.

That’s about $133 million in sales in six months, compared to data released from December 2020.

One year ago, June 2020, Arkansans spent nearly $100 million on medical marijuana.

Bentonville’s ReLeaf Center has sold 5,249 pounds of medical marijuana since opening nearly two years ago, making it the highest-selling dispensary in Arkansas, according to the MMC.

77,029 active patient cards.

33 dispensaries; and an additional five have been licensed.

DISPENSARIES AND SALES

443 (Hot Springs). May 10, 2019. 3,235.07 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs). May 12, 2019. 4,179.59 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton). June 20, 2019. 996.87 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Greenlight Dispensary (Helena). June 27, 2019. 607 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Native Green Hensley (Hensley). July 2, 2019. 2,145.92 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View). July 11, 2019. 2,253.49 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

ReLeaf Center (Bentonville). August 7, 2019. 5,249.22 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

The Source (Bentonville). August 15, 2019. 2,837.03 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Acanza (Fayetteville). September 14, 2019. 3,206.83 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Harvest (Conway). October 11, 2019. 2,948.79 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville). November 20, 2019. 2,557.07 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland). December 9, 2019. 2,577.60 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

420 Dispensary (Russellville). December 17, 2019. 906.57 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith). December 18, 2019. 2,159.24 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Red River Remedy (Texarkana). January 10, 2020. 797.64 pounds of medical marijuana.

Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana). January 15, 2020. 298.90 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home). February 3, 2020. 2,672.80 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Capital City Medicinals (Little Rock). February 14, 2020. 591.00 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Herbology (Little Rock). February 26, 2020. 644.38 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Custom Cannabis (Alexander). March 5, 2020. 895.18 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood). March 17, 2020. 3,382.34 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group). April 27, 2020. 314.12 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Delta Cannabis (West Memphis). July 1, 2020. 821.01 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Arkansas Patient Services Company (Monticello). July 4, 2020. 236.43 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Enlightened Cannabis for People, Arkadelphia. July 16, 2020. 182.62 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Enlightened Cannabis for People, Heber Springs. July 17, 2020. 318.09 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Enlightened Cannabis for People, Morrilton. August 3, 2020. 282.65 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Enlightened Cannabis for People, Clarksville. August 7, 2020. 236.49 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

THF Investors Dispensary (West Memphis). August 26, 2020. 138.02 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff). October 9, 2020. 673.60 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Zen Leaf (El Dorado). October 22, 2020. 246.98 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Spring River Dispensary (Hardy). January 7, 2021. 253.55 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

Native Green Little Rock (Little Rock). May 6, 2021. 68.76 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

NEIGHBORING STATES & MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES