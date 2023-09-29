FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For 35 years the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival has helped high school running programs.

This year is special because, from the time the festival began to now, it’s raised more than $1 million for those high school running programs.

Ken Robinson is the race director for the festival, and he says cross country is not a sport that gets a lot of attention. According to Robinson, being able to help all schools big and small in Northwest Arkansas is the reason for the running event.

He also says no one ever expected the festival to become as big as it is or have the impact it has had on Arkansas runners.

“They use it for all kinds of things,” said Robinson. “They use it for equipment. They’ll use it to be able to go to a meet that they may have otherwise not have been able to afford. And we put shoes on kids. I can put coach after coach in front of you that will talk about the fact they use that money to help a kid who couldn’t afford running shoes put shoes on their feet and get them out there running.”

The race started off with the collegiate and community one-mile races.

Races will begin at 6 a.m on September 30. The races will be centered around junior high and high school teams along with Community 10k races.