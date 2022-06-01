BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Berry Farm is partnering with Help One Now to host the third annual Berry Fest in Bentonville on June 17-18 from 4-7 p.m.

According to a press release, tickets went on sale on May 1. Berry Fest is an event where Northwest Arkansas community members can “come together for fellowship, fundraising and fun.” The two-day event fetures blueberry picking, live music from local artists, local food trucks and more.

Berry Fest is held at The Berry Farm Bentonville, founded by Dave and Jenny Marrs of HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” show. The Berry Farm provides Northwest Arkansas families with fresh, locally grown berries while “paving the way for agricultural training and a sustainable food source for children who are orphaned in Zimbabwe.”

Help One Now is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Their mission is to “empower families in developing countries through high-capacity local leaders with proven solutions to end extreme poverty.” All ticket proceeds from Berry Fest will support Help One Now’s community care efforts in Zimbabwe and Belize.

To learn more about Berry Fest or to purchase tickets, please visit: https://helponenow.org/berryfest2022/.