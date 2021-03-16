3rd stimulus could limit certain tax cuts; American Rescue Plan details

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) worries the new COVID-19 relief bill could prevent his plans for a tax decrease in Arkansas.

During the weekly COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, March 16, Gov. Hutchinson said the state is still waiting for more federal guidance on the American Rescue Plan.

Part of the new law does not allow for states to use the stimulus funds — directly or indirectly — to offset any net-tax reductions.

In the governor’s recent budget proposal, he did include some tax cuts, but that’s yet to be approved by lawmakers.

“I hope they will proceed with the tax cuts that I outlined we could do in our balanced budget and not let federal restrictions weigh in on that direction that we’re going as a state,” said Gov. Hutchinson.

The governor said he’s waiting to hear more on this topic from the treasury department.

AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN

An estimated $9 billion will be coming to Arkansas because of the American Rescue Plan.

The Arkansas Department of Finance & Administration Director Larry Walther said it’s looking like the state will get $8.7 billion. Walther said:

$3.7 billion will be infused into Arkansas’ economy through stimulus checks.

$2.8 billion will be used for state/local recovery funds.

$585 million goes to counties.

$200 million will be split among 13 metro cities.

$210 million will go to non-metro cities and municipalities.

Walther said at this time, it is not clear how that almost $3 billion can be spent.

“We got the $1.25 billion put into the bank and it was over a month before we started getting an instruction from the treasury on how we can spend the money,” said Walther.

The state has until December 31st, 2024, to spend this round of money and until the end of the year to spend the remaining CARES Act funding.