FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – With a two-game lead in the SEC Western Division entering the penultimate week of the regular season, No. 4 Arkansas (36-12, 16-8 SEC) hosts No. 24 Vanderbilt (31-15, 12-12 SEC) in a throwdown between two top-25 programs.

The opener between the Hogs and Commodores gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, from Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch in Saturday’s contest is set for 6:30 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. start in Sunday’s series finale. All three games of the series will stream on SEC Network+.

Arkansas, winners of 12 consecutive SEC home series, is looking to become the first team since LSU (1997-99) to post perfect 5-0 conference series records at home in consecutive seasons.

Schedule

6:30 p.m. Friday, May 13

vs. No. 24 Vanderbilt – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14

vs. No. 24 Vanderbilt – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

2 p.m. Sunday, May 15

vs. No. 24 Vanderbilt – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Matchups

Game 1

Vanderbilt LHP Devin Futrell (8-1, 2.03 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (5-3, 2.99 ERA)

Game 2

Vanderbilt RHP Chris McElvain (5-3, 3.48 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (6-2, 3.79 ERA)

Game 3

Vanderbilt Carter Holton (6-3, 3.82 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (6-1, 5.40 ERA)

Tune In

Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst) will have the call on SEC Network+ for all three games this weekend. Fans can catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

The series can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM or through the Razorback app, with Phil Elson (play-by-play) and Razorback great Bubba Carpenter (analyst) on the call. A full list of radio affiliates is available here.

Series History

Friday will mark the 63rd time Arkansas and Vanderbilt have met in the all-time history between the two programs.

The Hogs lead the all-time series, 33-29, including an 18-11 record in Fayetteville.

Arkansas last swept Vanderbilt in Fayetteville during the 2005 campaign.

Hogs at Home

Arkansas owns the longest active SEC home series winning streak (12).

The Hogs are 18-1 in SEC home series over the last four seasons.

Arkansas’ last SEC home series loss came against Ole Miss in 2019.

A series win this weekend would give Arkansas back-to-back seasons with perfect 5-0 series records at home.

The last team to accomplish the feat in SEC play was LSU, when the Tigers posted three straight perfect home series records between 1997-99.

Leading Off