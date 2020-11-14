$407 million remains in CARES Act balance; Arkansas legislators propose using leftover funds for educators

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas must spend all of its CARES Act funding by the end of the year and there is still over $400 million in the bank.

The federal government said Arkansas has to use all of the funds by December 30th or it will be taken back.

Now, the state CARES Act steering committee is reconsidering how to spend the money quickly.

One idea is to reimburse teachers for COVID-19 related expenses, and some say this should have happened months ago.

“I think that reflects that education is not a top priority for Arkansas,” said Fayetteville High School teacher, Anna Beaulieu.

Beaulieu said it’ is not rare for money to come out of her own pocket for the classroom, but this year has been unlike any other.

Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said this is something that is being taken into consideration.

“At this point I think the focus remains looking forward, what’s not been addressed, what we need to do, who’s out there hurting that needs support,” he said.

Of the $1.25 billion granted to Arkansas, $770 million has been spent so far.

That leaves $471 million that must be spent by the end of the year or the state will lose the funds.

One proposal on the table, presented by Senator Will Bond, would give $55 million directly to educators. Each teacher would receive $1,000 and each support staff member without a teaching certification would receive $500.

State Senator, Megan Godfrey, supports the plan, saying teachers like Beaulieu need this reimbursement.

“It’s not a surprise at all to me that teachers are using their own funds for PPE,” she said. “I’m a former teacher myself and I know that teachers are constantly using their own money to make their classrooms the best environment possible.”

Beaulieu said while it is still uncertain if the money will be provided, it would be better late than never.

“Obviously we would have liked to have been ear marked originally,” she said. “Now it’s kind of a waiting game… if the money isn’t spent then maybe we will get health and safety payment.”

Wherever this money goes, unless there is an extension granted by Congress, the money will go back to the federal government if it is not used.