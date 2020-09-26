41 Arkansas prison inmates have died from COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Two additional inmate deaths in two days, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC).

Forty-one state prison inmates have died due to COVID-19 or of underlying health conditions in connection to the virus since mid-March.

An inmate in his early 70s was pronounced dead at Jefferson Regional Medical Center on Friday, September 25, according to the ADC. The man was an inmate at the Pine Bluff Unit and was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms, per ADC.

On Thursday, September 24, an inmate from the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker, Arkansas died at UAMS in Little Rock due to COVID-related symptoms, according to ADC. The inmate was in his late 50s.

Prisons with the most recent positive cases among inmates:

9/25 DHS Conway HDC , 17 (Faulkner County)

, 17 (Faulkner County) 9/24 ADC Max Security , 3 (Jefferson County)

, 3 (Jefferson County) 9/24 ADC McPherson Unit , 2 (Jackson County)

, 2 (Jackson County) 9/24 ADC North Central Unit , 19 (Izard County)

, 19 (Izard County) 9/24 Ouachita River Corrections, 2 (Hot Spring County)

ADH CONGREGATE SETTINGS REPORT 9/24