413 Day honors fallen Officer Stephen Carr

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville will proclaim April 13 as 413 Day honoring fallen Officer Stephen Carr.

413 was Carr’s badge number.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing the public to socially distance themselves from one another, the Fayetteville Police Department is posting multiple challenges and ways to honor Officer Carr on social media.

Sergeant Tony Murphy said even though they can’t get up close and personal with the community, he knows everyone will come together to celebrate.

“It’s just a different way to celebrate it, and I know our community has gathered around us – you know not just around the tragic incident that happened to Officer Carr Dec. 7, 2019, but also during this pandemic. I know they’ll help gather around us here and we can help each other heal,” Sgt. Murphy said.

Keep an eye out for challenges posted by the Fayetteville PD throughout the weekend including 4.13 mile runs, Easter egg decorating and more.