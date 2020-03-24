Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum recruits COVID-19 mask makers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum recruit designers and seamstresses to donate their time to make masks for local hospitals and medical clinics.

The organization is providing fabric to use and Educational Program Coordinator Rachel Woody-Pumford said it is a great way to help out health professionals.

“So, we reached out, got in touch with a few local hospitals and found out that they’re able to accept homemade masks as a barrier to germs,” Pumford said. “Though they aren’t able to prevent the spread of the virus, it is better than having nothing.”

Pumford said the organization will be making weekly drop-off to different clinics and hospitals in the area.