DETROIT, Mich. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ford is recalling over 45,000 vehicles due to issues with door latches, according to Kelley Blue Book.

The recall was announced on November 17 for the 2015 Ford Fiesta, 2016 Ford Fusion and 2016 Lincoln MKZ vehicles.

The affected vehicles were sold or registered in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington.

KBB says the recall is because a component inside the door latch might break, making it difficult to latch, and may cause the doors to open while driving.

“Vehicle doors opening unexpectedly while driving can increase the risk of a crash or injury,” KBB said in the recall.

Owners were expected to be notified on December 4 if their vehicle was a part of the recall, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The recall number is 20S15.