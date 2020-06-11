45th annual Lincoln Apple Festival canceled

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A popular fall festival is canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
The 45th annual Arkansas Apple Festival in Lincoln will not be happening this year.
Organizers say because of the pandemic, it is in their best interest to cancel in order to protect the safety of the volunteers, vendors and citizens.
The apple festival is set to return in 2021.
- ‘Absolutely ridiculous’: Lawmakers pointing fingers after Georgia’s primary problems
- Arkansas Signee Tink Hence drafted by St. Louis Cardinals
- WATCH: Voices of Courage: A conversation on race in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley
- Pelosi calls for removal of Confederate statues from US Capitol
- Arkansas Signee Masyn Winn drafted by St. Louis Cardinals