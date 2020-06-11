45th annual Lincoln Apple Festival canceled

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A popular fall festival is canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

The 45th annual Arkansas Apple Festival in Lincoln will not be happening this year.

Organizers say because of the pandemic, it is in their best interest to cancel in order to protect the safety of the volunteers, vendors and citizens.

The apple festival is set to return in 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers