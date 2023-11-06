ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The “1 Day, 1 Night, 1 Region, 1 Fight” Cancer Challenge Telethon begins Tuesday, November 7 at 6 a.m. with coverage on KNWA beginning at 5 a.m. and lasting until 10.30 p.m. Phone lines will remain open until 11 p.m.

While phone lines won’t be open at the beginning of our coverage, the text-to-donate/online options will be available!

Telethon 2023

Donations can be made by visiting cancerchallenge.com, or calling (479) 273-3172 once phone lines open, or texting CANCERNWA to 44321 through 11 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Donors can also visit Cameron Smith & Associates at 3350 S Pinnacle Hills Pkwy #101 in Rogers to donate in person.