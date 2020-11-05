Washington County Election Results
4th annual “Socks & Cookies” fundraiser

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “Socks & Cookies” is hosting its 4th annual fundraising drive to support deployed troops across the nation.

It begins Wednesday, November 4, until November 18.

The non profit’s “12 Needs of Christmas” event will highlight an item per day to be sent to deployed troops overseas.

“So last year at Christmas, we sent 100 care packages which had increased three times from the year before that. So my goal this year is to send 225,” said Socks & Cookies Founder Shannon Modisette.

DONATIONS:

  • Black Crew Socks
  • Cookies
  • Coffee/Water Packets
  • Jerky
  • Protein Bars
  • Snacks
  • 5hr Energy
  • Small Games/Cards
  • Hygiene Kits

Drop off locations:

  • 1200 W. Walnut Ste #3403, Rogers
  • 903 N. 47th St. Rogers

