BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Parks & Recreation invites the community to attend An Evening at Orchards Park on Tuesday, July 4.

According to the press release, the annual Fourth of July event will include all the sights and sounds of a traditional, patriotic celebration, including an entire playlist of classic hits and holiday favorites, Jukebox Confession and Arkansas Winds which will kick off the fun with live music at 7.00 p.m.

An Evening at Orchards Park – 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

The evening will conclude with the biggest fireworks show in Northwest Arkansas at approximately 9.30 p.m. This year’s event includes a new fireworks shoot site – just east of Memorial Park at the intersection of Moberly Lane and John De Shields Boulevard.

According to the release, the event is free to the public. Food trucks and concessions will be on-site, selling summertime favorites like cotton candy, kettle corn, and snow cones. Guests are welcome to bring personal coolers, however, alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited.

A dedicated parking lot and shuttle service will be available to the main staging area for anyone needing extra assistance or special parking accommodations. It is recommended that eventgoers arrive early as some surrounding streets will be temporarily closed for the celebration.

The release states that no personal fireworks are allowed. In the event of inclement weather, the fireworks show will be postponed until Wednesday, July 5th.

Orchards Park is located at 1100 NE John DeShields Boulevard on the corner of J Street, across from the entrance to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.