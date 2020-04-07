5 agency staff, 1 inmate test positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) confirms an inmate at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester has tested positive for COVID-19.

Four facility staff members and one probation and parole officer have also tested positive.

ODOC is working with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to continue implementing its response to the pandemic and preventing community spread, according to a press release.

The release said the state health department provided masks for all inmates and staff on Saturday, April 4.

The release also said ODOC ordered all prisons to secure inmates in their cells while allowing access to necessary services, a move to protect the health of inmates and staff – not intended as a disciplinary measure.

Facility staff will deliver food, medicine, and any other necessities to inmates to limit group gatherings and enhance social distancing. Staff will devise schedules for activities including making phone calls and showering.

Click here to find ODOC’s Pandemic Plan.