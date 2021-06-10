‘5 Days of Action’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – June 7th to the 11th is a time designated to raising awareness for protecting children from sexual abuse. 

The program is called the “5 Days of Action”. For more information on the topic, we connected with the Director of Operations for Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County, Erin Kraner. 

She says the idea of the program is to band together as a community to have an open dialogue, which hopefully leads to more educated adults. 

“One of the best ways to focus on child protection, focus on keeping the children in our community safe, and giving them a better opportunity for hope in the future is to equip the adults that are in those kids’ lives,” said Kraner. 

Kraner adds one of the toughest challenges posed by distance learned has been a drop-off in the reporting of sexual abuse.

However, they were able to adapt to the circumstances, and they’re back to providing the support necessary in children’s lives.

