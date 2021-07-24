$5 million still to be allocated in Benton County’s rental assistance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The national eviction ban is set to end at the end of the month, news that could put already struggling Arkansans in a problematic situation.

However, for those who live in Benton County, County Judge Barry Moehring said there is a possible solution he wishes more were taking advantage of.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which provided rental assistance to those negatively affected by COVID-19, still has more than $5 million left to be allocated before the end of the calendar year.

“It’s been an important part of the community. While we live in a prosperous one and most people here are doing fine, there are definitely segments of the population which are impacted by COVID-19. It could be somebody whose restaurant or hotel never came back online, or it could be somebody who has to stay home with a child,” said Judge Moehring.

If you feel your situation is applicable, you can apply here.