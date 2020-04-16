5 Notes from Eric Musselman’s Teleconference

FILE – In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman watches the action in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville, Tenn. As thousands of college athletes and coaches across the country try to adjust after the sudden suspensions of entire seasons of competition and perhaps more so the camaraderie of daily practices, training sessions and team meals, communication specialists and mental health professionals are encouraging those involved to allow these young men and women to go through the stages of grieving as needed. “I think for all of us in college athletics the No. 1 focus always has to be on the student’s well-being,” Musselman said. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Arkansas head basketball coach, Eric Musselman, held a teleconference with media members on Wednesday afternoon. Here are 5 takeaways from what he had to say.

1. Is there any chance of Mason Jones returning?

Well, that’s still up in the air. Musselman says, “We’re proceeding as if… From all indications, it sounds like that’s the challenge he’s looking towards. We kind of supply the feedback that we’ve gotten from NBA teams to Mason and his family and then it’s up to them. We’ve done all the research we can do up to this point. I’ve talked to 23 NBA teams, supplied them the information and we support all of our guys in any of their professional aspirations. We’re behind them 100 percent in whatever decision they make. The only thing we can do is provide information through our multiple, many, many contacts that we have.”

2. Will Isaiah Joe declare for the NBA Draft or come back for another year?

It sounds as though Joe will likely test the NBA waters. Musselman says, “Our thought is, at this particular time of year, is that if he wants to explore this thing, you explore it and you do as much research and you don’t put odds on coming back, you just focus on the process and then at some point you make a decision to stay in or come back.” Musselman also adds that he’s been discussing the decision with Joe and his family. “He and his dad, we’ve communicated with them on feedback stuff, and they have great questions. They are really really thinking through the process,” said Musselman.

3. How will the added size on next years roster impact the Hogs style of play?

Arkansas didn’t have a lot of depth or size last year. But it’ll be a different story next season with guys like Connor Vanover (7’3″) and Vance Jackson (6’9″). However, Musselman says he still wants to play with pace. “I think that when you look at Connor and Vance up front, even though we’re much bigger, we will shoot more threes at least at the five spot with Connor and obviously Vance being more of traditional four man than we played last year, he’s going to take a lot of threes at that position as well,” said Musselman.

4. Arkansas added two grad transfers to the roster with Vance Jackson and Jalent Tate. But will they be starters for the Hogs?

Musselman says that even though they both have a lot of talent, the starting spot will have to be earned. “We certainly feel like both those guys have been starters their whole career. We certainly feel that they are talented and guys that could both start, for sure. Having said that, everything is done in training camps and jobs are won when guys compete against each other. But, both those guys have been starters throughout their careers,” said Musselman.

5. What does Musselman think of the in-state talent?

Musselman believes this years class is very talented. Adding, “I think every state has certain years where it’s really good and certainly in this state when you look over the next three years there’s two really, really great classes and this is one. There’s another one coming up soon. I think it’s important that we get out and evaluate as much as possible and we continue to make as many contacts as we can, communicate with high school coaches whether it’s through letters, whether it’s through inviting them to practice, whether it’s seeing them in September when we’re allowed to go out. I think there’s a multitude of things involved in high school recruiting in the state, and we feel like we’ve developed a lot of really good relationships with high school and AAU guys. We need to continue to do that as we get ready for Year 2.”