5 people escape safely after wood-burning stove causes house fire near Decatur

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Five people and two pets made it out safely after a wood-burning stove caused a house fire off Highway 102 near Decatur overnight on Wednesday.

Crews with the Decatur, Maysville and Gentry Fire Departments responded to the call at approximately 3:30 a.m.

“The occupants had smoke detectors that woke them so they could safely exit the house. Fire was contained to one wall so only minor damage,” the Decatur Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The fire department says it serves as a wake-up call to keep an eye on your wood stove and always make sure that your smoke detectors are properly functioning.