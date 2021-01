WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Five people who were inside an SUV that stalled on a low-water crossing bridge in West Fork have safely made it to shore, according to Justin Goggans with the West Fork Police Department on Friday.

According to Goggins, the SUV got stuck crossing Winn Creek near Winn Creek Road in West Fork.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, but the five people — two adults and three children — were able to make it out of the vehicle and safely to dry land without assistance.