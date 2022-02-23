FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The “Missing in America Project” recovery program announced five veterans and one spouse will be laid to rest in Fort Smith at the National Cemetery next week on March 4.

According to a press release, the Arkansas Missing in America Project with the assistance of SADA Arkansas and Edwards Funeral Home, will honor and inter the cremains of the veterans.

The veterans being interred served in the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps, serving in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam according to the release. The ceremony will include military honors, last roll call, and more before the veterans reach their final resting place.

The release notes the MIAP has interred more than 5,700 veterans across the U.S. Their focus is to locate, identify, and inter the unclaimed remains of American remains.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at the cemetery, located at 522 Garland Ave. in Fort Smith, Ark.