5000 Walmarts ready with COVID-19 vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – When the COVID-19 vaccine is readily available, the world’s largest retailer said staff will be ready to get shots.

More than 5,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores around the country are operationally and clinically ready to administer the vaccines, according to Walmart’s senior director of health and wellness.

Walmart said pharmacy staff have had extensive clinical training and are equipped to speak with customers about vaccine hesitancy.

One pharmacist said he’s excited he will be a part of the rollout.

“It feels amazing to be able to support my community in this way, just really being able to protect the people that I care about,” Pharmacy Manager Kevin Chung said.

Once supply can meet demand, Walmart said it plans to offer the vaccine seven days a week at pharmacies, planned in-store vaccination clinics and through large community events.

Vaccinations are already moving forward at some Walmarts in the U.S.