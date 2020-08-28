52 new cases of COVID-19 reported at University of Arkansas on Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Friday with 52 new cases, raising the total to 98 since the school began tracking data on August 10.

The data was collected from August 26-27.

Of the 52 new cases, there were 25 self-reported to the university and 27 as a result of on-campus testing.

During the state’s daily COVID-19 update on Friday, Dr. Jose Romero, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said approximately 75 individuals were recently tested at the Unviersity of Arkansas – Fayetteville, and one-third turned out positive.

He said the ADH would host testing events at the university on Tuesday and Thursday next week.

The Pat Walker Health Center will updated its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).

