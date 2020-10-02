524 Sebastian County absentee ballots incorrect; corrections mailed out

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 500 Sebastian County voters will get a second absentee ballot in the mail after a question was left off the first one.

The first 524 absentee ballots that were mailed out did not include the special election for the University of Arkansas Fort Smith sales tax extension.

The new corrected ballots were sent out the next day.

Sebastian County election commissioners said the 524 ballots will be counted by hand on election night. They don’t believe it will delay the night’s tally.

The Union Baptist Church in Lavaca will no longer serve as a polling center due to a lack of election workers for the November election.

Officials say the coronavirus pandemic is causing a shortage of poll workers.