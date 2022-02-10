ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Departments of Transportation and Energy announced February 10 nearly $5 billion that will be made available under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program established by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will give $54.1 million to Arkansas.

The program aims to build out a national electric vehicle charging network, which will help make electric vehicle charging accessible to all Americans.

According to a press release, Arkansas is eligible to receive up to $54.1 million under the program for projects directly related to the charging of an electric vehicle and support EV charging infrastructure.

The release made note the state currently has 490 miles of pending and ready EV corridors. With the additional funding, Arkansas will be able to significantly expand the number of chargers.

Nearly $5 billion will be provided over five years to help multiple states create a network of their own charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, particularly along the Interstate Highway System, the release says.

The total amount available to states in the 2022 Fiscal Year is $615 million. States must submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan before they can access these funds. The release announced a second, competitive grant program designed to further increase EV charging access in locations throughout the country, including in rural and underserved communities, will be announced later this year.

“A century ago, America ushered in the modern automotive era; now America must lead the electric vehicle revolution,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us win the EV race by working with states, labor, and the private sector to deploy a historic nationwide charging network that will make EV charging accessible for more Americans.”

According to the release, these plans are expected to build on Alternative Fuel Corridors that nearly every state has designated over the past six years of the program. The Joint Office will play a key role in the implementation of the NEVI Formula Program by providing direct technical assistance and support to help states develop their plans before they are reviewed and approved by the Federal Highway Administration, which administers the funding.

Americans need to know that they can purchase an electric vehicle and find convenient charging when they are using Interstates and other major highways. The new EV formula program will provide states with the resources they need to provide their residents with reliable access to an EV charging station as they travel. Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack.

To view a state-by-state NEVI funding for Fiscal Years 2022-2026, click here.