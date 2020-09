LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Department of Health reported 549 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday, September 20.

Arkansas health officials said the number of confirmed cases in the state is now 73,690 and within those cases there have been 1,181 total deaths.

There are also five new hospitalizations as of Sunday, making for 412 total people now in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

66,397 people have recovered so far.