55,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines set to expire by end of June

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The COVID-19 vaccine demand continues to be a concern for Arkansas health professionals, with tens of thousands of vaccines now set to expire.

State epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said there are currently 55,000 Johnson and Johnson shots that will expire at the end of June.

She said this is due to a lack in vaccine demand a short shelf life. Johnson and Johnson shots are only good for four months.

There is also concern because of a delay in manufacturing here in the United States.

“Right now, we cannot get additional Jansen vaccine, so if people are considering it they should get vaccinated now because when it expires, we may not be able to get additional vaccine for a while,” Dr. Dillaha said.

Dr. Dillaha said this is especially concerning considering the increase in COVID-19 variants across Arkansas that can spread easily. She said she is hopeful new incentives for people to get vaccinated will help with the demand.