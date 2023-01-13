ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is beginning a 56-day Challenge Blood Drive in hopes of increasing the blood supply.

According to a media release, the drive begins in Rogers on Monday, January 23. CBCO is the exclusive supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 Northwest Arkansas healthcare facilities, including Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.

Donors who participate in the challenge will have an opportunity to win up to $15,000, according to the release. To do so, donors must give blood at a CBCO donor center or blood drive in January. Then, donors must fill out a challenge registration form online by February 28.

CBCO stated that those who make a second donation by April 6 will also be entered to win a $1,000 VISA gift card. Those making subsequent donations throughout the year by certain deadlines will have chances to win other gift cards worth $2,000, $3,000, $4,000 and $5,000.

The City of Rogers will host a Community Blood Drive at the North Gym of the Rogers Activity Center on January 23. It is located at 315 W. Olive Street and will run on Monday, January 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

January’s donors will receive a 56-day Challenge hoodie. More information about the challenge is available here.