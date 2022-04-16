ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People in Northwest Arkansas are raising awareness of a life-threatening illness in children.

People ran a 5K at Lake Atalanta in Rogers to raise donations for research to cure TANGO2. The event was organized by Team Hudson’s Heroes, a group formed by Russ and Kaitlyn Fryar after their son, Hudson, died of the disease.

So far, the group has raised almost $42,000.

TANGO2 is a rare genetic disorder that only a little more than 100 children worldwide have.

100% of the registration goes to the TANGO2 research foundation. More information on TANGO2 and how to donate can be found here.