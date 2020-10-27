$5M project renovation underway at Decatur High

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Work began on the $5 million Decatur High School renovation project earlier this month on October 5.

The area will include a new cafeteria, commons area, classrooms, offices, and performing arts center.



Phase one of the project is expected to be complete in late 2021. It includes a more modern cafeteria and it will be where the Pre-K playground was located.

In addition to the classroom space, commons area, and offices, the new high school building will feature an indoor walkway that will run the length of the school.

Phase two will begin after the cafeteria is finished.

Superintendent Steve Watkins said everything is being done in phases, creating a safer and more modern facility for the community.

“Right now we have a middle school and a high school building with the placement of the cafeteria between the two. We’re going to add a hardened corridor between the two buildings,” he said. “It’s really going to help our security by providing a single point of entry for the high schools and middle school.”

Decatur residents can expect to see the new school in two years when the project is complete in 2022.