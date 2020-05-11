Third person from Fayetteville assisted living facility dies from COVID-19; fifth in county

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An 86-year-old woman is the third person from the same Fayetteville assisted living facility to die from COVID-19.

This marks the fifth death in Washington County, according to Rogers Morris, the Washington County Coroner. 

The victim was an 86-year-old white woman with a pre-existing illness, according to Morris.

She died Friday evening in a local hospital. 

Morris confirmed the woman was living at Fayetteville Brookstone Assisted Living Community before being transferred to a local hospital. 

The fourth death was a 94 -year-old man and a WWII vet, who was taken to the hospital on April 28 where he died.

An 88-year-old woman died April 25, a 49-year-old man died April 21 and a 59-year-old woman April 22.

KNWA and FOX24 has reached out to Fayetteville Brookstone Assisted Living Community for comment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers