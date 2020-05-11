Third person from Fayetteville assisted living facility dies from COVID-19; fifth in county

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An 86-year-old woman is the third person from the same Fayetteville assisted living facility to die from COVID-19.

This marks the fifth death in Washington County, according to Rogers Morris, the Washington County Coroner.

The victim was an 86-year-old white woman with a pre-existing illness, according to Morris.

She died Friday evening in a local hospital.

Morris confirmed the woman was living at Fayetteville Brookstone Assisted Living Community before being transferred to a local hospital.

The fourth death was a 94 -year-old man and a WWII vet, who was taken to the hospital on April 28 where he died.

An 88-year-old woman died April 25, a 49-year-old man died April 21 and a 59-year-old woman April 22.

KNWA and FOX24 has reached out to Fayetteville Brookstone Assisted Living Community for comment.