(WJBF) – In 2022, streaming services are what people rely on to be entertained at home. Whether you’re casually watching Hulu along with your cable or all you watch is streamable programming, there’s a strong chance that there’s some sort of streaming service in your life.

Over the years, some streaming services have seen a gradual increase in price. Netflix recently increased its standard plan from $13.99 to $15.49. With so many quality platforms available these days, subscribing to them all can end up being a big chunk out of your bank account each month.

Not all streaming services require a monthly fee. In fact, some don’t even require sign-up, though you may have to watch some advertisements.

We decided to make a list of streaming platforms that you may want to check out, in case you want more content in your life but don’t want to pay more money.

VUDU

VUDU is an American video digital store and streaming platform that advertises having 8,000 movies and TV shows for free with ads. The platform also allows you to purchase and rent movies and can be used on several media devices. Registration is required, but no subscription is needed.

Tubi

Tubi is an ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox Corporation. It’s available for free on Android, iOS, Roku, and more. You can watch Tubi without registering or signing in to a Tubi account, but signing in lets you save movies and shows in your queue.

Crackle

Crackle is an ad-supported video streaming platform owned by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. Its library is a mix of original content and acquired programming. The service is free to use, but like other streaming platforms, rewards you for signing up for an account.

Peacock (Free Tier)

Peacock is a premium video streaming service run by NBCUniversal. The channel does have tiers that require you to pay a fee, but it does have a base version that has commercials with no credit card required. The free version advertises having 50+ always-on channels as well as plenty of hit TV shows, movies, and more.

Pluto TV

Internet television service Pluto TV is an ad-supported service that boasts having hundreds of channels of hit movies and TV shows. The service gives you that feeling of surfing through channels and doesn’t require a log-in.

XUMO

XUMO is a free, ad-supported streaming app. The app also tries to give you that cable TV feel where you’re able to surf channels. No registration is required and it can be downloaded on most media platforms.

These are just some of the free streaming apps that you can find out there. Not sure if you’re ready to cut the cord? Here are some things to consider.