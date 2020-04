VARNER, Ark. (News release) -- After the announcement of a positive COVID-19 test of an inmate at the Cummins Unit, the Division of Correction immediately restricted movement in and out of the inmate’s housing area and began virus testing all inmates in the barracks along with any staff that had contact with the infected inmate.

Working with the Arkansas Department of Health, Wellpath, the provider of medical services for inmates, conducted on-site tests throughout the weekend.